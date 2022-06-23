Get Your First Look at Chris Claremont's Return to X-Men in 'Gambit' #1

The legend returns! Chris Claremont, the writer who defined the X-Men and crafted the franchise’s most influential stories, is back with a brand-new X-MEN saga starring one his most popular creations: Gambit!

Featuring artwork by rising star Sid Kotain, GAMBIT will be a five-issue limited series that invites fans back to the exciting time when Gambit and a de-aged Storm forged an everlasting bond as they thieved their way across New Orleans. The series will take the pair on an otherworldly adventure against the Shadow King that gives Claremont a chance to further explore Gambit’s path to becoming a heroic X-Man as well as reveal new insights into another trademark character of his, Storm, at a pivotal moment in her history. Get your first look at this story of action, intrigue and revenge in new interior artwork and variant covers by all-star artists Salvador Larroca, Peach Momoko, Scott Williams, and InHyuk Lee!

When asked why he chose to revisit this specific era, Claremont told AiPT Comics, “Because I considered it somewhere that provided the opportunity for a whole-lotta-fun to be had by all involved. Think about it: who notices kids? The way Remy dresses, not to mention his great body and gorgeous looks, most of the time all eyes turn towards him. ‘Ro — very much like my concept for Sinister — remains functionally invisible. Target looks to Remy, ‘Ro picks his pocket. But the true reason, frankly, is that the story turned out to be a whole lot more fun this way.”