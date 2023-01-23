Ghost Rider: Highway to Hell

Ghost Rider is one of those unique Marvel characters that combines Super Heroes with horror: How do you strike that balance?

BENJAMIN PERCY: My brain is hard-wired for horror. I probably rented as many horror VHS tapes as a kid as I ate grilled cheese sandwiches, so it’s just part of my creative DNA. No matter what I’m writing—take a look at WOLVERINE (2020) and X-FORCE (2019)—it bends toward the upsetting, the dreadful, the uncanny.

CORY SMITH: Personally, I treat our GHOST RIDER series like straight-up horror, forget the balance. [Laughs] Outside of a few guest stars, I think our book operates in its own little dark corner of the Marvel Universe. It’s been really fun to lean into the scary, gross, horror aspects of the art. Like discovering a muscle I didn’t know I had.

What was the process like behind this volume of GHOST RIDER?

BENJAMIN PERCY: Talks on GHOST RIDER began several years ago. It was a bucket list title for me, and I made it clear to Marvel that I wanted a shot at it when the time was right. When [editor] Darren Shan reached out, I had been thinking for a long time about what I might want to do with the character.

I know some folks thrive on mythology—they like to carry around an encyclopedic amount of comic book nerd knowledge—but I do think that can be off-putting to new readers, so you have to strike a balance: honor the past, but do your own thing. So I was looking for a way to give the story a fresh start. I didn’t want people worrying over Ghost Riders that might exist on different continents or how many different Spirits there might be. Back to basics seemed like the best approach, given that the title had been off the table for a few years.

We don’t discount or erase anything that’s been written previously: we just put Johnny in a ruinous situation in which he’s basically starting over. And we build from there.

I looked at the success of IMMORTAL HULK (2018) and I tried to model the design partially off it. When GHOST RIDER starts off, it’s kind of a monster-of-the-week book. Individual stories that are building toward a bigger story. This makes it easy for readers to jump on even if issue #1 or issue #2 or issue #3 is no longer in stock. The technique seemed to work. We’re still going strong.

When we started up, Johnny Blaze seemed to be living in paradise but quickly had that stripped away. What was the motivation behind this move?

BENJAMIN PERCY: I know Marvel time is hard to track, but it had been a while—arguably years—since Blaze made an appearance. So we had to address the question: where’s Johnny been? I liked the idea of him being off the road. Disabled. Imprisoned. Who would have knocked him out? And what would that mean for the country if he wasn’t roaming its dark highways? Trouble. A surge in supernatural activity. So we essentially put him in a fantastical snow globe—the world of Hayden’s Falls, a kind of Pleasantville where he lives with his wife and kids and runs an auto shop with Crash—that gives him what he longs for. The story starts off with a kind of Blue Velvet vibe: a perfect suburban world with darkness humming beneath the surface.