The Legendary Frank Miller Returns to Wolverine with New 'Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha' #1 Cover
Check out a new variant cover by Frank Miller, on sale this August.
Last year, Marvel Comics welcomed back groundbreaking artist Frank Miller! The comic book visionary has been gracing some of Marvel’s hottest titles with explosive variant covers featuring his iconic art. This August, fans everywhere will be thrilled to see him return to a Marvel super hero he helped revolutionize: Wolverine!
Together with writer Chris Claremont, Miller redefined the character as the superstar headliner he is today with the character’s first-ever solo series in 1982. Now, Miller is back with a new piece that will serve as a variant cover on GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1, the first chapter of a new crossover between Benjamin Percy’s GHOST RIDER and WOLVERINE ongoing series.
The four-part epic will reveal the first encounter between Logan and Johnny Blaze, where they teamed up against a demonic serial killer. When that deadly foe returns and begins targeting mutants in the harsh landscape of FALL OF X, get ready for claws, chains, and violence as Wolverine and Ghost Rider join forces once more to take it down!
GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1 (OF 4)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
Virgin Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
On Sale 8/9
Check out the cover now and keep an eye out in the coming months for more exciting Frank Miller variant cover reveals!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Meet the Uncanny Avengers, a Team That Unites the X-Men and Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Comics
Read This Year’s Free Comic Book Day Specials on the Marvel Unlimited App
Culture & Lifestyle