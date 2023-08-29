G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Dimitri the Science Boy

Marvel is pleased to introduce Dimitri the Science Boy, Proxy in Service to The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Chained Apprentice to the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.

Dimitri has always been drawn to technology—perhaps a little too drawn, if we're being honest. Although his predilections make him a natural fit for The-Natural-Order-of-Things, he found his calling elsewhere: as the begrudging Chained Apprentice to Wyn, Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.

As part of the tenuous truce between The-Natural-Order-of-Things and The-Powers-That-Be, Wyn must be accompanied by a servant of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, and that duty is filled by the analytical, socially oblivious Dimitri these days. But for all his detachment, there is more to Dimitri than meets the eye, including a mysterious event that propelled him into the role he now possesses...

Prepare to meet Dimitri the Science Boy in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!