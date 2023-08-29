G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Dimitri the Science Boy
Introducing Dimitri the Science Boy, Proxy in Service to The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Chained Apprentice to the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.
Marvel is pleased to introduce Dimitri the Science Boy, Proxy in Service to The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Chained Apprentice to the Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.
Dimitri has always been drawn to technology—perhaps a little too drawn, if we're being honest. Although his predilections make him a natural fit for The-Natural-Order-of-Things, he found his calling elsewhere: as the begrudging Chained Apprentice to Wyn, Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.
As part of the tenuous truce between The-Natural-Order-of-Things and The-Powers-That-Be, Wyn must be accompanied by a servant of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, and that duty is filled by the analytical, socially oblivious Dimitri these days. But for all his detachment, there is more to Dimitri than meets the eye, including a mysterious event that propelled him into the role he now possesses...
Prepare to meet Dimitri the Science Boy in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!
"Dimitri is a product of his time. He has trouble unplugging. He's obsessed with mysteries that don't have conventional answers," Hickman explained. "He is an orphan who fell into his path out of that tragedy, and he's always been looking to find out what happened during the most momentous event of his life, the event that formed him."
"Dimitri would rather be doing something else than going around with Wyn. Look at them!" Schiti pointed out. "It's clear that they’re different in so many ways. Old and young, magic and science, history and future, colors and white. Okay, maybe a little bit of gray, because this collaboration changed Dimitri a little bit. Maybe even corrupted him. On second thought, I think this boy is hiding something. Cool gadget, though; very useful!"
Known Affiliates:
Meet Dimitri the Science Boy in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'