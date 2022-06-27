A Look Back at Thor's First Clash with Gorr in ‘Thor: God of Thunder’

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips.

A decade ago, writer Jason Aaron began his now legendary run on THOR: GOD OF THUNDER (2012) with artist Esad Ribić. It was a breath of fresh air for the Odinson, as it established three distinct points in the immortal life of the God of Thunder: a young Thor in 893 AD, present-day Thor, and King Thor at the end of time. The common thread between these three incarnations of Thor was the being who would become one of their most vicious foes: Gorr the God Butcher.

Long ago, Gorr was simply an ordinary member of his race who didn’t believe in the existence of gods. That’s why he was so angry to discover that gods were not only real, but they also frequently refused to help those who worshiped them. Through a stolen sword imbued with vast and eternal might, Gorr gained the power to carry out a vendetta against all gods across the entire universe.