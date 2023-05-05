The Guardians of the Galaxy Comics to Read Right Now
Explore the cosmic side of Marvel with any of these entry point series on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Marvel Unlimited, your home for Marvel digital comics, has dropped an entire lineup of Guardians of the Galaxy-themed reading for the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup.
[RELATED: Introducing Marvel’s Infinity Comics]
Read more about these intro series below, all ideal entry points for readers new to the Guardians, Adam Warlock, the High Evolutionary, Cosmo the Spacedog, and more.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: SOMEBODY'S GOT TO DO IT
Out now in full, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: SOMEBODY’S GOT TO DO IT is the Infinity Comics adaptation of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2008) #1-12. The fan-favorite series that introduced the modern-day Guardians of the Galaxy is digitized for the mobile-friendly vertical format exclusive to the app. To get you prepared, take a closer look at some of the most memorable moments from this blockbuster story by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Paul Pelletier, Brad Walker, Wes Craig, Carlos Magno, and more.
[RELATED: 5 Major Highlights from 2008’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’]
AVENGERS UNLIMITED #43-48
The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy infiltrate a space casino in an ongoing arc by David Pepose, Ze Carlos, and Carlos Lopez!
AVENGERS UNLIMITED #43 kicks off the latest story in the app-exclusive anthology series featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Issues #43-48 will feature team-ups and heists starring the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, all squaring off against the High Evolutionary in a high-stakes game at the Casino Andromeda. Read new issues weekly each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app, and grab your first look at Part 1 here.
ROCKET RACCOON & GROOT: TALL TAILS INFINITY COMIC #1-10
Issues #1-10 are out now! Read the Infinity Comics adaptation of ROCKET RACCOON & GROOT (2016) #1-5.
Diabolical danger, madcap mysteries and astonishing adventure abound as creators Skottie Young and Filipe Andrade return to tell tall “tails” of Rocket Raccoon, now with the adorable, arboreal Groot along for the ride! If you love adventure, animals, outer space and just about anything in between, this is the book for you.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH #1
From creators Christos Gage and Gang Hyuk Lim: Adapting the webtoon series from its original translation, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH unites the galaxy’s ragtag defenders in a four-part story!
Star-Lord and his team—Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax—must infiltrate a planet and “steal back” jewels for the Kree Empire. The only catch? The place where they must pull off the heist is Ego the Living Planet!
Grab your first look at GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH #1! New chapters of this four-part series will drop each Wednesday on the app.
COSMO THE SPACEDOG #1
Hailing from Earth, Cosmo the Spacedog uses her mental powers to help the citizens of Knowhere!
In the first issue of her starring series from creators Jason Loo, David Cutler, and Jim Campbell, Knowhere is shaking nonstop! So, Cosmo races to investigate. Don’t miss new issues of this “Friday Funnies” series, with new chapters dropping every other Friday on the app.
WHO IS...? ADAM WARLOCK
With a comic book history as complicated as Adam’s, we had to ask!
Legendary creator Ralph Macchio teams with artists Damian Couceiro and Ruth Redmond in a one-shot special from the Infinity Comics’ “Who Is?” series. Each “Who Is?” issue offers a ground floor explainer and complete catch-up on a Marvel character, from their earliest history to their ongoing stories.
Now, get ready for a cosmic journey like no other! From the cocoon of his creation as “HIM” to wielder of the Infinity Stones, expand your mind across the stars and learn… Who Is Adam Warlock?
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon, Adam Warlock, and more. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!