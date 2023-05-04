Comics
Published May 4, 2023

The Guardians of the Galaxy Land on Ego the Living Planet

Read the first part of Infinity Comics series ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: The Jewel of Death’ on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips! Sign up today and get one year for just $5 a month.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Christos Gage and Gang Hyuk Lim: Adapting the webtoon series from its original translation, Infinity ComicsGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH unites the galaxy’s ragtag defenders in a four-part story!

Star-Lord and his team—Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax—must infiltrate a planet and “steal back” jewels for the Kree Empire. The only catch? The place where they must pull off the heist is Ego the Living Planet!

Grab your first look at GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH #1 now, then read it in full on the Marvel Unlimited app! New chapters of this four-part series will drop each Wednesday only on the app.

Preview panels from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.
Preview panels from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE JEWEL OF DEATH INFINITY COMIC (2023) #1.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Kree, Ego

