Beyond Sensational: Tom Brevoort Explains How Spider-Man Changed Comics

After Spider-Man came onto the scene in AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, nothing was ever the same again in comics. The character quickly became one of the Marvel Universe’s most major and important players, and since his debut, he has teamed up with virtually every notable hero across thousands of books. A big part of that success owes to how groundbreaking Spider-Man was for the time, and Marvel VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort knows exactly how and why this Stan Lee/Steve Ditko creation changed everything.

In “Spider-Man’s Sensational Origins,” part of the wall-crawler’s ongoing 60th anniversary celebration, Brevoort was asked about the landscape of comics into which the future pop culture sensation arrived. “In the world of 1962, by and large, super hero comics were fairly simple things, particularly after the rise of the Comics Code,” Brevoort said, referring to how the Comics Code Authority drastically limited what could be shown on the page at the time. “Even seeing super heroes […] punch a villain was not done all that much. Most of the stories were sort of puzzle-based. There'd be a challenge. There'd be a mystery. There'd be a question. There'd be a secret. There was a lot of running around, maintaining your secret identity and not really doing a heck of a lot much more beyond that.”