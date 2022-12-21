Insomniac Unveils Beyond Amazing Variant Covers Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man'
Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man,' this Beyond Amazing variant cover program drops the video game character into iconic Spider-Man comic book covers.
To celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, Insomniac Games joined forces with Marvel to spin up five Beyond Amazing variant covers, featuring art inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.
With today's release of SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #2, which boasts the final installment by Oliver Fetscher, Marvel is proud to present all five Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Covers. The variant covers released with THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #13, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14, DARK WEB (2022) #1, SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3, and SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #2 and featured stunning artwork by Daryl Mandryk, John Staub, Bobby Hernandez, Dennis Chan, and Oliver Fetscher, respectively.
"A great comic book cover is like a great movie poster: It should pull you and your interest in. It should show elements of the story without giving the story away. It suggests the tone and emotion of the story within the pages you are about to read," Hernandez told PlayStation Blog. "You mix that with awesome composition and design, and I feel like that truly lends itself to a great cover."
"For me personally, what makes a book cover great is the emotion it reflects. If the cover art can capture the audience at an emotional level, I would consider it successful," Chan agreed.
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Cover by DARLY MANDRYK
Now On Sale
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by TERRY DODSON, RYAN STEGMAN, KYLE HOTZ, and MICHAEL DOWLING
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Cover by JOHN STAUB
Now On Sale
DARK WEB #1
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by ADAM KUBERT
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Cover by BOBBY HERNANDEZ
Now On Sale
SPIDER-MAN #3
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Cover by DENNIS CHAN
Now On Sale
SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #2
Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS
Art by EDER MESSIAS and BRENT PEEPLES
Cover by RYAN BROWN
Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Cover by OLIVER FETSCHER
Now On Sale
Don't miss all five Insomniac Beyond Amazing Variant Covers, now on sale from Marvel Entertainment! Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now available on PS5, PS4, and PC , with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arriving on PS5 in Fall 2023.
