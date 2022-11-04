Tony Stark Learns the True Meaning of Rock Bottom in 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 Trailer
A new trailer for 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 sees Tony Stark fight a cadre of super assassins with nothing but his wit and his grit after he hits rock bottom like never before.
Tony Stark is about to hit rock bottom, but he will rebuild himself a new life – an invincible one.
In Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #1, Tony will lose everything: his wealth, his fame…even his friends. And that's before the assassins start to come for him! With only his wits and his grit, he will learn the true meaning of the phrase "rock bottom," but that won't stop him from fighting. After all, he still has so much more to lose.
A new trailer for INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1 offers a glimpse at the trials to come, opening with visions of cracked armor, exploding buildings, and Tony himself bruised and bloodied in a hospital bed. Nevertheless, the appearance of Captain America, Black Panther, Ironheart, Emma Frost, and She-Hulk lifts him up, and he's still to hold his own against a cadre of super assassins – while a Sinister new nemesis watches him from the shadows, of course.
Among the villains after Tony will be Feilong, who emerges from the pages of Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-MEN (2021) and matches Iron Man in intellect, power, and wealth. The aggressively ambitious genius with a vendetta against mutantkind is switching targets, and he plans to attack Tony in every way possible. To counter him, Tony will need to court new allies, embrace bold solutions, and make startling moves that will affect the wider Marvel Universe, including the Avengers and mutantkind.
"Tony will be tested, as will the armor," Duggan told CBR in a recent interview. "As a longtime Iron Man fan, I'm very happy to be throwing everything from my years of notes on the character into one big story. I've only pitched stories with beginnings, middles and ends for a while now, and I'm getting to execute on my favorite ideas for both Tony and Iron Man. There is an attempt by our villain to make Tony his own worst enemy."
"I think it's safe to say that there has not been a reckoning for some of the secrets that Howard Stark had. And so very much, it is a family drama, even though Howard is gone. [Jonathan] Hickman left a lot of gifts behind. [Christopher] Cantwell is leaving a lot of gifts behind. And the gift that I intend to bring to Tony as a forever gift, hopefully, and obviously future creators and future editors will get to decide this, is whether or not this new Iron Man villain that's coming along is going to be a forever gift. I certainly intend it to be,” he teased in an interview with IGN.
Witness Tony Stark overcome his most bitter defeat when INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1 hits stands on December 14!
