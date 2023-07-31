Iron Man Artist Bob Layton Tours South Korea This August

This August in South Korea, legendary Marvel Comics artist Bob Layton will be appearing throughout the month at a series of events hosted by Dice & Comics Cafe in Seoul, South Korea. The month of August is filled with comics celebration events ranging from an exclusive USO event held at Camp Humphrey's Maude Hall to a masterclass weekend where you can learn the art of comics storytelling direct from Bob Layton himself!

Below is the full schedule of events planned: