Comics
Published July 31, 2023

Iron Man Artist Bob Layton Tours South Korea This August

Get all the details on how to meet, learn from and celebrate comics this summer with a classic Marvel Comics artist!

by Marvel

This August in South Korea, legendary Marvel Comics artist Bob Layton will be appearing throughout the month at a series of events hosted by Dice & Comics Cafe in Seoul, South Korea.  The month of August is filled with comics celebration events ranging from an exclusive USO event held at Camp Humphrey's Maude Hall to a masterclass weekend where you can learn the art of comics storytelling direct from Bob Layton himself!

Below is the full schedule of events planned:

Bob Layton Korea Tour Schedule
  • August 2 - USO Meet and Greet - 11am-1pm at Camp Humphrey's Maude Hall. This opportunity is only open to USFK DoD ID card holders.
  • August 4 and August 11 - Bob Layton Masterclass - held at Dice & Comics Cafe in Seoul. Learn comics art from Bob Layton and aspiring artists can bring their portfolios for critique and advice.
  • August 19-25: Seoul Comics Week @ Metaground Seoul - Week long comics celebration at the MetaGround pop-up space with Bob Layton as the honored guest. 
  • August 26 - Iron Man Drawing Contest Awards - Dice & Comics Cafe  will host a sketch contest to "Create your own Iron Man armor" with different age categories and cool prizes. The contest event starts in early August and winners will be revealed at the August 26 event.

Make sure to follow Dice & Comics Cafe on Instagram to stay up to date on all of the events!

Bob Layton with Hulkbuster Armor Iron Man
Bob Layton in South Korea with Iron Man's Hulkbuster Armor

Comics

The Super-Skrull, Explained

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

Comics

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Games

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

Culture & Lifestyle

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

