Published May 1, 2023

Ironheart Blasts Off in Derrick Chew's New 'Invincible Iron Man' #7 Variant Cover

Check out Derrick Chew’s latest variant cover, on sale June 7!

by Marvel

Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri’s hit new run of INVINCIBLE IRON MAN is heating up in the months ahead with shocking FALL OF X developments including the rise of Stark Sentinels and Tony’s new alliance with Emma Frost! INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7 will see Tony taking the initiative, building a new suit of armor to infiltrate and destroy Stark Unlimited, which has fallen into the hands of his new nemesis, Feilong!

Hitting stands in June, this highly-anticipated issue will get a stunning variant cover by acclaimed cover artist Derrick Chew. Over the last few months, this rising superstar has drawn Marvel’s greatest heroes in show stopping variant covers, and now spotlights IRONHEART! The young super genius helped Iron Man get back on his feet in the opening chapters of Duggan and Frigeri's new run. Will she stand by Tony’s side again in the dark days to come?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7 Variant Cover by Derrick Chew

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by KAEL NGU
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 6/7

Check the cover out now and stay tuned for more exciting variant cover reveals!
 

Iron Man (Tony Stark), Ironheart (Riri Williams)

