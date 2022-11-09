J. Scott Campbell Breaks Down His 'Fantastic Four' #1 Anniversary Variant Covers

MARVEL.COM: I'd like to hear a little about the medium you chose to work in for these covers and how that affects your process. What is it about the medium that brings out your best?

J. SCOTT CAMPBELL: I still pencil and ink my work traditionally, only going digital at the coloring stage. I most often work with a very talented colorist, Sabine Rich. She’s not only a superb color artist but also a terrific artist in her own right. I’m appreciative because she’s very accommodating of my ideas and experimentation.

With these covers, I explained to her that I wanted to try out an effect that I came across on the internet that would allow me to create a very convincing retro-pulp printing effect using Photoshop. It is reminiscent of the classic vintage comics we are paying tribute to. I wasn’t 100% convinced the effect I had in mind would work out, but in the end, the Marvel editors were excited by the results and Sabine gave me her blessing to alter her coloring to create this fun time-jumping effect.

MARVEL.COM: The Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Cat – these characters have been around for decades. How do you approach characters with such long histories to capture the core essence of their personalities?

J. SCOTT CAMPBELL: I most often find my North Star with these classic characters by going back to their earliest origins. What I typically find is that these characters often evolved into the characters we really know and love after 30-50 issues. That’s when their look, their personalities, and their expanded group of recognizable supporting characters really solidified and become iconic! This is often the sweet spot for me when I’m doing my research.