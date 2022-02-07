Exclusive Look at Jamie McKelvie’s New Character Designs for Captain Carter

Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, brings the World War II-age Super Hero to the forefront in CAPTAIN CARTER (2022), a brand-new five-issue limited series with rising star artist Marika Cresta. And, McKelvie has also spun up an all-new look for Captain Carter, signaling a major change for the hero lost in action decades before. Cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. In today’s world, everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side. But what does Peggy want?

On March 4, tune into This Week in Marvel, Marvel’s flagship podcast series, for McKelvie’s exclusive interview with hosts Ryan Penagos and Lorraine Cink. He’ll share details about his new designs and what readers can expect from CAPTAIN CARTER.

Grab some highlights here!

ON HIS OWN COMIC INFLUENCES

“I was in Cardiff with my family because all my family's Welsh, and I went to a comic shop there and I picked up a book—an X-Men book called “From the Ashes,” which is the [collection] of most of the Paul Smith/Chris Claremont run from UNCANNY X-MEN (1963). I mean, I think probably still it's having some massive influence on me. It blew me away that book. So yeah, still got it, but it's like falling apart because it's years old. All I saw was the Arthur Adam's cover...”

ON THE RESPONSE TO HIS 2012 CAPTAIN MARVEL DESIGN:

“I wish I could put that into words. I mean, obviously, it's amazing. I remember the first American [convention] I went to after that. I think it was New York, and within like 10 minutes of stepping inside, I saw one or two people dressed in the character. And I saw so many that weekend. That was sort of like the first inkling that like, ‘Oh, this is, you know, this has gone down well.’ Then just after the movie came out, it was all sort of mind-blowing. Seeing the sort of impact it has on people has been really amazing.”

ON THIS ALL-NEW CAPTAIN CARTER LOOK:

“Obviously, she's a soldier, [a] World War II Super-Soldier. Within the story that we're telling, it's designed for her by a government agency which feeds into [the look] as well, because it's not just about her, it's also about what their intentions are for it. But she is as she is—Peggy has a military background. So I was looking at modern combat dress, the practicality of it. There were things that the last couple of Olympics outfits did, Team GB (Great Britain), [taking] the colors and the shapes and sort of deconstructing them. Because one of the things when you look at Captain America, he hasn't just got a United States flag on him, you know, it's all kind of deconstructed about his costume. So it was that kind of thought process.

And then she's got this kind of combat trouser again, with the same sort of colors like red piping. And then she's got these red, pretty heavy duty boots, and red fingerless gloves. And she's got these stylized captain's pips like a British Army captain sort of insignia. And she’s got pockets and pouches, which are very important!”