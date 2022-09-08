Comics
Published September 8, 2022

Jeff the Landshark Makes Big Waves on a New Series of Variant Covers

A trio of Jeff the Landshark variant covers hits stands next month.

by Marvel

Jeff the Landshark, everyone’s favorite Super Hero sidekick, will steal the spotlight in a new series of variant covers!

Arriving in October, these covers will feature Jeff teaming up with the likes of Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Shang-Chi. The three pieces are by Gurihiru, the artist behind Jeff’s current misadventures in the IT'S JEFF Marvel Unlimited series, and Nao Fuji, known for their charming work on MARVEL MEOW.

Jeff’s recent appearance on Guirhiru’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusive variant cover for CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #39 was a tremendous hit with attendees and now, more fans can get in on the craze with these three delightful new covers!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT COVER by GURIHIRU

On Sale 10/12
CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT COVER by Gurihiru

On Sale 10/19
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6 JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT COVER by Gurihiru
SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4 JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT COVER by Nao Fuji

Check out the JEFF THE LANDSHARK covers for CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #42 and SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS (2022) #4 now and keep an eye out next week for the reveal of the final JEFF THE LANDSHARK variant cover! 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4 JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT COVER by NAO FUJI

