Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's Visionary 'Spider-Man: Blue' Series Gets Collected as a Special Gallery Edition Hardcover

Next summer, fans can enjoy one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told in the JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HARDCOVER. The iconic SPIDER-MAN: BLUE limited series by Eisner Award-winning team Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale will receive Marvel Comics’ oversized gallery treatment, honoring Sale’s lush artwork in all its glory!

One of the installments in Loeb and Sale’s acclaimed “Color Series,” SPIDER-MAN: BLUE told a touching and insightful saga about Spidey’s formative years as a super hero. The modern Marvel masterpiece that’s perfect for new comic readers and a must-have for longtime Spider-Man fans is back and looking better than ever before!

“It’s about remembering someone so important to me I was going to spend the rest of my life with her,” Peter Parker reflects. What Peter didn’t know was that Gwen Stacy would only get to spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love — or, more appropriately, how they almost didn’t! To get the girl of his dreams, Peter must run the gauntlet of the Green Goblin, the Rhino, two Vultures…and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling it all.

"Tim Sale is no longer with us. But the legacy of his incredible talent will always be celebrated,” Loeb said. “I'm so touched and proud that Marvel has chosen SPIDER-MAN: BLUE as the first of our ‘color’ series in a gorgeous new oversized edition. It is a story about love and grief, something we all are experiencing without Tim. Please join us for this extraordinary collection of some of his finest work."