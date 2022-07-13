Joe Quesada's Amazing Fantasy #1000 Cover Revealed
Legendary creator Joe Quesada delivers a stunning wraparound variant cover for 'Amazing Fantasy' #1000, the giant-sized Spider-Man anniversary one-shot hitting stands next month!
This year marks 60 years of one of comic books’ greatest icons—SPIDER-MAN! In addition to an exciting relaunch of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, a stunning variant cover program, and more, Marvel Comics will also celebrate this milestone anniversary with a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, AMAZING FANTASY.
Arriving in August, AMAZING FANTASY #1000 will be a giant-sized one-shot with stories that explore the past, present, and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling! In honor of the landmark issue, legendary comic creator Joe Quesada returns to Spider-Man with a breathtaking wraparound variant cover!
The former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief had a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos, and now fans can once again see Peter Parker web-swing in Quesada’s iconic and captivating artwork!
AMAZING FANTASY #1000
Written by NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT,
HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE!
Art by JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, TERRY DODSON AND MORE!
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA
On Sale 8/31
Join the industry’s top talent in celebrating Spider-Man’s birthday when AMAZING FANTASY #1000 arrives on August 31!
