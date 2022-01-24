Spotlight on John Romita Sr.

It’s a good day when we can honor one of the best of the best in Marvel Comics history, and today that’s John Romita Sr., who’s celebrating his 92nd birthday! In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Marvel Comics, we’re bringing you an assortment of amazing Spider-Man moments from our archives, penciled by the renowned Jazzy John Romita. Romita’s outstanding work on Spider-Man's first volume was an important shift in style that made his run an instant classic—see why with these comic picks!

ENTER… SPIDER-MAN

Over his illustrious career, Romita Sr. has had many iconic covers and spreads, creating memorable moments in Marvel’s history. It seems only right to kick off this retrospective with his very first Spider-Man, appearing in the pages of DAREDEVIL (1964) #16 alongside the titular hero of Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil. Joining scripter Stan Lee and picking up the mantle from Spidey co-creator Steve Ditko, Romita’s lines were bold and true, never skipping a beat. Ditko’s scrawnier Peter Parker got a more chiseled makeover under Romita’s pencils too, characteristic of the artist’s penchant for drawing Hollywood-looking leads on the covers of romance serials.