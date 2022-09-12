Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Ariana Maher

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

ARIANA MAHER: Dad worked in the Merchant Marines as an engineer, so I grew up in D.C., Yokohama, and Singapore.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

ARIANA MAHER: Excalibur's favorite Earth Druid, Julio Richter. He's grown on me over the years and is now my favorite. Cindy Moon is fast growing to be my favorite too. Maybe I just have a soft spot for stressed out geriatric millennials like me.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

ARIANA MAHER: UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #303, the Death of Illyana Rasputin. I had been watching the animated series at that age, so seeing Jubilee on the cover crying into Jean Grey's arms compelled me to pick up. I was hooked ever since.