Seven Foundational Moments from Loki's History with the Avengers

Loki’s complex relationship with the Avengers runs deep—all the way back to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s AVENGERS (1963) #1, in fact! Sixty years later, AVENGERS (2018) #65 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón shines a whole new light on that relationship now that Loki has revealed himself to be the mysterious Avenger Prime. As AVENGERS #65 delves into Loki’s journey from God of Mischief to Avengers Prime, let's take a look back at some of the most important moments in his history with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Fateful Beginnings

By 1963, Loki had already made a name for himself by pestering his brother Thor in the pages of JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952). Then, in AVENGERS (1963) #1, the mischief maker sought revenge for his exile by sending the Hulk after his brother. The Jade Giant's friend Rick Jones caught wind of this and sent word to his pals in the Teen Brigade, who attempted to contact the Fantastic Four. Loki tampered with the signal, but it was received by not only Thor, but also Ant-Man, Wasp, and Iron Man.

All four heroes handled Loki and even made amends with Hulk before deciding to join forces as the mighty Avengers. To see how the events of that day torment Loki, check out the story by Ralph Macchio and Walt Simonson in AVENGERS (1963) #300. Spoiler: he's still not happy about his place in team's legacy, to say the least!