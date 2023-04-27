Gwenpool Makes an Important Discovery in ‘Love Unlimited: Gwenpool’ #47

Releasing now across six parts on the Marvel Unlimited app, LOVE UNLIMITED: GWENPOOL is the latest story arc in the app’s exclusive romance anthology series, LOVE UNLIMITED. Told in the vertical Infinity Comics format, LOVE UNLIMITED: GWENPOOL #43 kicked things off with a dramatically staged meet-cute with mutant Wither, a messy love triangle involving Elixir, and now Gwen’s new (and perfect) relationship with original Power Pack member Julie Power. Gwen seems to have cracked this whole romance thing! So why does she still feel like she’s someone she isn’t?

In today’s LOVE UNLIMITED: GWENPOOL #47, Gwen comes face-to-face with the one piece of her own comic book continuity that she's been reluctant to face: her sexual and romantic identities. And, with the help of Julie, Gwen slowly starts to realize that romance might not actually be what she’s been looking for.

Ahead of issue #47’s reveal, we spoke to the acespec creative team of writer Jeremy Whitley, artist Bailie Rosenlund and color artist Kelly Fitzpatrick, and book editors Alanna Smith and Kaitlyn Lindtvedt about Gwen’s asexual and aromantic identity, plus how Gwen will find her place within the queer community in concluding chapter LOVE UNLIMITED: GWENPOOL #48.

The first thing I noticed about this comic was its vertical panel format. What was the most freeing part about crafting artwork outside a traditional panel layout?

BAILIE ROSENLUND: Most comic work I do is print/page formatted, so designing for [the] Infinity scroll definitely comes with its own unique challenges—which I find quite exciting. Paneling is controlling the passing of time. In a medium that is built to be experienced by scrolling on your phone, there are limitations, but you have a bit more control over how a reader experiences a moment. It’s like having a camera. But that camera can only pan vertically down. And Gwen [is in] control of the “camera,” and she’s guiding you along!

KELLY FITZPATRICK: When I started, Marvel provided me with a handy guide about formatting for the new way [Infinity Comics] were being laid out! That combined with Bailie’s art really informed my decision-making when it came to the colors. On a traditional comic page you have to think about how everything will flow from panel to panel: left to right, top to bottom. With this format, each panel is almost doing the work of the whole page, but you still need harmony between the panels with the color choices. It’s challenging but fun!

This “Love Unlimited” arc serves as Gwen’s origin story but also her origin love story. What made issue #47 the perfect place for that?

JEREMY WHITLEY: I think the real key with Gwen is often getting over herself more than anything else. She’s such a smart and well-read hero, that she won’t stop trying to force the tropes and literary devices she’s familiar with onto her life. I think to tell a good Gwenpool story, you have to start with Gwen trying to direct the story the way she thinks it ought to go, only for the story to refuse and redirect itself. We all try to do that in our own lives; for Gwen it’s just very literal.

I also think it’s no coincidence that it’s Julie that finally gets it out of her because Julie is a beloved childhood character for her. Even beyond their relationship, she finds Julie the character to be trustworthy and kind.

In the build-up issues, we’ve seen Gwen smash some romantic tropes like a love triangle or needing to be “saved” to fall in love. This issue takes a confessional turn. What was your first approach on handling this moment?

JEREMY WHITLEY: The important thing for me was that her own “origin story” was the story Gwen didn’t know how to tell. The ending had to feel off and unsatisfying for her. As a result, she goes out of her way to “story” it up. The “guest appearance” from Spider-Man isn’t just Gwen being zany, it’s [giving] herself permission to tell the story.