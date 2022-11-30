Comics
Published November 30, 2022

Hulkling and Wiccan Are Back in Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

An all-new arc continues the story of the super-powered couple!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: fan-favorite Avengers Hulkling and Wiccan get a brand-new story arc in romance anthology series LOVE UNLIMITED! It all begins in LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25, the first chapter in a six-part story arc from writer Josh Trujillo and artist tokitokoro.

Announcement Image

Not long ago, Wiccan accidentally created a reality where he and Hulkling fell in love with other people in 2021’s app-exclusive series HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC. Now, their world is back to normal—so how is it that Hulkling’s alternate universe boyfriend Goebig is at their door asking for help? And how will Wiccan handle the competition for his husband’s heart?

Trujillo returns for a continuation of that story in a jam-packed arc that promises sweeping romance, adventure, and, of course, cosmic stakes.

Grab your first look at LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25, and continue the story weekly with fresh chapters each Thursday only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25 preview page.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC #25.

Hulkling and Wiccan's Relationship Recap
Billy Kaplan, AKA Wiccan, is a powerful magician with complicated ties to the Scarlet Witch. Teddy Altman, AKA Hulkling, is the a shape-shifting son of a Kree and a Skrull plus the current king of space. From their first flirtations as Young Avengers, to their “I Do’s” during EMPYRE, we recall the major firsts of this Super Hero couple!
