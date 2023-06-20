The Madrox Family and the Fantastic Four Team Up

The Madrox Family, including Madrox AKA Multiple Man and Strong Guy, does “fantastic chores” alongside the Fantastic Four in a new intergalactic arc! In order to keep their clans intact from a threat beyond the stars, the FF and Madrox’s mutant family will do whatever it takes to thwart the Blast Rockers Empire in this high-stake cosmic adventure!

Grab your first look at the “Madrox Family & Fantastic Four Team-Up” in X-MEN UNLIMITED #92 now, then read the issue in full on the Marvel Unlimited app! New chapters of this four-part arc will drop each Monday on the app.