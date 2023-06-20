The Madrox Family and the Fantastic Four Team Up
An all-new arc of the X-Men anthology series kicks off in ‘X-Men Unlimited’ #92!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from writer/artist Jason Loo and colorist Antonio Fabela: An all-new story kicks off in X-Men anthology X-MEN UNLIMITED, a series exclusive to the app’s Infinity Comics lineup!
The Madrox Family, including Madrox AKA Multiple Man and Strong Guy, does “fantastic chores” alongside the Fantastic Four in a new intergalactic arc! In order to keep their clans intact from a threat beyond the stars, the FF and Madrox’s mutant family will do whatever it takes to thwart the Blast Rockers Empire in this high-stake cosmic adventure!
Grab your first look at the “Madrox Family & Fantastic Four Team-Up” in X-MEN UNLIMITED #92 now, then read the issue in full on the Marvel Unlimited app! New chapters of this four-part arc will drop each Monday on the app.
