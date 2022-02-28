March 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In the first issue of DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN, we discover that the events of DEVIL'S REIGN #1-2 have put Spidey in an awful position. As if that weren't enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he's badder than his dad, Kingin, ever was. Meanwhile, a new Sorcerer Supreme rises in STRANGE (2022) #1! It's awful, but true...Doctor Strange is dead! And a new Sorcerer Supreme has taken the title, or should we say Sorceress? Haunted by her recently returned memories, Clea longs to bring Stephen Strange back from the dead! But when a mysterious group attacks the magical realm, Clea must rise to the duties of Sorcerer Supreme. For she is now the sole protector of Earth against magical threats. Don’t miss the twists and turns as Jed MacKay continues the story from DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE with artist Marcelo Ferreira (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

It's also time to call in your friendly neighborhood...CAPTAIN AMERICA?! What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?! And are there OTHER Super Heroes the many Miles of the multiverse might have become instead of Spidey?! Find out in WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES (2022) #1!

What if...What if...What if...??? Satisfy your curiosity by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2021) #10

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #3

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN (2021) #4

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR (2022) #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN (2022) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #41

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #9

SHE-HULK (2022) #2

SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #20

STAR WARS (2020) #21

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2021) #15

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM (2022) #2

STRANGE (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #91

THE THING (2021) #5

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES (2022) #1

X-MEN (2021) #9

New Collections

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CROSSING LINE (2022) #0

DARKHAWK: AIRBORNE (2022) #0

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 4 (2022) #0

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 1 - WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS (2022) #0

THE DARKHOLD (2022) #0

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 (2021) #0

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

BLACK PANTHER #1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1

HULK #1

IRON MAN #14

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5

THOR #19

WOLVERINE #18

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

X-MEN #5

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #24

