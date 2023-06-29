Maria Hill’s Comics History, Explained

WHEN DID MARIA JOIN S.H.I.E.L.D.?

After serving in the Marines and being promoted to commander, Maria became an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. As told in flashback via JESSICA JONES (2016) #11, in one of her earlier missions she was tasked with saving Agents Bradley and Reynolds, who had gone undercover into Hydra for months. But this rescue went wrong very quickly.

Because Maria disregarded Reynolds’ command during the escape, her conduct was questioned by a tribunal, but in the end, Maria was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. This moment would prompt the tribunal to contact Nick Fury Sr., who was a colonel at the time. And here’s where the real craziness kicks in.

In JESSICA JONES #12 it was revealed that Fury assigned Maria a kill order against Bradley. Why? Because Bradley (and Reynolds) were Hydra triple agents! She succeeded in her mission but experienced immense guilt and a conflict of beliefs, as “killing fellow agents” was not the reason she joined S.H.I.E.L.D. Completing the kill order led to Maria being promoted to S.H.I.E.L.D. High Command and to the rank of colonel. Fury Sr., now Director, handed her a pill that would make her “completely lose the last few days,” but before taking it, she put a hit on herself that would go into effect the minute she became a civilian again. And Jessica Jones was the one to crack the mystery.