Comics
Published September 9, 2022

Marvel Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary At D23 Expo 2022 With A Very Special Comic Giveaway

Get Ready To Swing Into The Biggest Party Of The Year! Panel attendees will receive two AMAZING FANTASY #1000 variants by Humberto Ramos

by Marvel

This weekend, Spider-Man's 60th “Beyond Amazing” celebration continues at D23 Expo 2022! Two special variants for AMAZING FANTASY #1000 will be given to attendees of the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, while supplies last. 
 
The unique covers, drawn by artist Humberto Ramos and colored by Edgar Delgado, feature fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Disney characters celebrating two special occasions. One variant features Mickey Mouse handing Spider-Man a cake for the web-slinger’s 60th Anniversary, and another shows Spider-Man presenting a cake to Disney characters to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary next year. 

Amazing Fantasy #1000 - D23 Expo Variant

Following the panel, attendees can swing by the Talent Central signing and get their new comics signed by Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, artist Humberto Ramos, and writer Zeb Wells. The Talent Central signing will also have an AMAZING FANTASY #1000 lithograph available for signing.  
 
Additional details on the panel and signing can be found below. Stay tuned to Marvel.com and D23Expo.com for more information! 
 

Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man 

Saturday, September 10, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot stage 
Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom.  Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)

 

Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos 

Saturday, September 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central 
Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity! 

 

Amazing Fantasy #1000 - D23 Expo Variant

