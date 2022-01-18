Comics
Published January 18, 2022

Marvel Heroes Get Webbed Up for Spidey’s 60th Anniversary in New Covers

This April, all-star artists mark Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary with Spider-Man Variant Covers

by Marvel

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, and the entire Marvel Universe will join in the celebration with a stunning new series of variant covers! Debuting throughout April, the SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVERS will adorn your favorite ongoing series and showcase Marvel’s heroes and villains suited up Spidey-style! Created by incredible artists such as Dan Jurgens, Kaare Andrews, Rahzzah, Kyle Hotz, Declan Shalvey, Pete Woods, Rod Reis, David Baldeón, Bengal, Romina Jones, and more, these exciting covers feature brand-new costume designs inspired by Marvel’s greatest icon! 

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS

These covers will including the following characters and many more:

Check out the first ten now and stay tuned for more SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER reveals in the coming weeks!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER by ROMINA JONES

