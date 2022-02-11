Comics
Published February 11, 2022

New Infinity Comics This Week

Read the acclaimed ‘Spider-Men’ (2012) in vertical format! Recap the other new Infinity comics now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Grab a sneak peek at this week’s vertical Infinity Comics! Get more info on these weekly releases below, and enjoy these all-new comics stories only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

This Week's Infinity Comics Calendar

X-MEN UNLIMITED #21

A three-part special by writer and artist Jason Loo! "Downtime." Follow the misadventures of Strong Guy and Madrox as they find themselves stranded in the middle of the ocean. Danger, drama, and friendship abounds as the two attempt to make their way home!

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #21
X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #21

SPIDER-MEN INFINITY COMIC EDITION #1-7

Now for easy reading on your phone! Relive the acclaimed 2012 series, SPIDER-MEN, that introduced Miles Morales to Peter Parker! The Ultimate and main Marvel Universes collide in this fan-favorite run by creators Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. Read the complete Infinity Comics adaptation now, an epic battle against Mysterio that threatens the whole Multiverse.

SPIDER-MEN INFINITY COMIC #2
SPIDER-MEN INFINITY COMIC #2

LIFE OF WOLVERINE #4

The complete (chronological) history of Wolverine continues! Get an inside look at Logans "freelance" work as a mercenary after World War I, and his first meetings of a young Natasha Romanoff, Mystique, and even Captain America.

LIFE OF WOLVERINE INFINITY COMIC #4
LIFE OF WOLVERINE INFINITY COMIC #4

SPIDER-BOT #10

Wolverine intercepts an unexpected intruder on Krakoa's shores! Enter: Spider-Bot! Why, exactly, is Spider-Man’s tech running away from him?

SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC #10
SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC #10

Read all of this week’s Infinity Comics releases on the Marvel Unlimited app. Follow us on TwitterandFacebookto stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more at@MarvelUnlimited

