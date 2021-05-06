Marvel's Pride Month Celebration Continues with New Covers by Phil Jimenez

In addition to MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, Marvel Comics will commemorate Pride Month this year with a new series of stunning variant covers by legendary artist Phil Jimenez! Spotlighting Marvel’s growing LGBTQ+ representation, Marvel’s PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVERS will feature some of Marvel’s most popular LGBTQ+ heroes including Wiccan, Northstar, Mystique, and more. These stunning depictions will proudly adorn the covers of your favorite Marvel titles throughout the month of June.