Comics
Published May 6, 2021

Marvel's Pride Month Celebration Continues with New Covers by Phil Jimenez

America Chavez, Iceman, Northstar and Daken star in the first set of PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVERS coming in June!

by Marvel

In addition to MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, Marvel Comics will commemorate Pride Month this year with a new series of stunning variant covers by legendary artist Phil Jimenez! Spotlighting Marvel’s growing LGBTQ+ representation, Marvel’s PRIDE MONTH VARIANT COVERS will feature some of Marvel’s most popular LGBTQ+ heroes including Wiccan, Northstar, Mystique, and more. These stunning depictions will proudly adorn the covers of your favorite Marvel titles throughout the month of June. 

Phil Jimenez Black Cat Pride Month Variant Cover
Phil Jimenez Black Cat Pride Month Variant Cover
Phil Jimenez Iceman Pride Month Variant Cover

“I’m always blown away at how different things are now in comics when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation than when I started, and Marvel’s dedication to that inclusion,” Jimenez said.

America Chavez Pride Month Variant Cover by Phil Jimenez

“As an (ahem!) older gay creator, I’m always thrilled by the opportunity to draw iconic LGBTQ+ characters from Marvel’s past and present, and grateful to contribute to Marvel’s future: one that truly represents the world — and the wonderful diversity of humanity — right outside your window.”

Wolverine Pride Month Variant Cover by Phil Jimenez

A total of nine covers, Phil Jimenez’s artwork will include the following LGBTQ+ characters:

  • America Chavez
  • Black Cat
  • Daken
  • Hulkling & Wiccan
  • Iceman
  • Moondragon
  • Mystique
  • Northstar
  • The new Valkyrie who made her debut in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES -- learn her true name in THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1, on sale in April!
X-FACTOR (2020) #10 PRIDE MONTH Variant Cover by Phil Jimenez

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the rest of this exciting collection to be revealed in the weeks ahead!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’ Finds His Glorious Purpose on Wednesdays

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

Movies

‘Eternals’ First Look Reveals New Team of Super Heroes in Globetrotting Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022

Movies

‘The Marvels’ Arrives in Theaters November 11, 2022

In this article: Wiccan, Northstar, Mystique, America (America Chavez), Daken, Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), Hulkling, Iceman, Moondragon, Black Cat (Felicia Hardy)

Related

Comics

Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: Marauders

Examine the journey Emma Frost, Kate Pryde, Storm, and more are taking to the Gala!

2 days ago

Games

MARVEL Games Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

We round up all the month-long celebrations, events, character drops, and more from your favorite Marvel games!

2 days ago

Comics

May 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

From 'Star Wars' to 'Spider-Man,' find the full list of this week's new Marvel mags right here!

3 days ago

Comics

Thor Versus Knull, Black Panther Claims the Phoenix Force, and the Rise of the Maestro

See which new comics we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week.

1 week ago