Marvel's LGBTQIA+ Legacy and Future Takes Center Stage in This Year's Pride Month Variant Covers
Available throughout June, Lucas Werneck and David Talaski spotlight LGBTQIA+ Marvel super heroes in six stunning new covers!
Pride Month is rapidly approaching and Marvel Comics is excited to reveal all of this year’s stunning PRIDE VARIANT COVERS! Yesterday, fans got to see LGBTQIA+ characters from the galaxy far, far away in all-new STAR WARS PRIDE VARIANT COVERS, and now it’s time to see some of Marvel’s most beloved LGBTQIA+ stars in six stunning PRIDE VARIANT COVERS by two superstar talents, Lucas Werneck and David Talaski!
Celebrating Pride all month long, these variant covers will grace comic stands each week of June with incredible depictions of LGBTQIA+ heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe including longtime icons, rising stars, fan-favorites, and recent breakout characters.
While Werneck captures the joy of Pride Month with characters paying tribute to Ballroom culture and gay nightlife, Talaski showcases the power of Pride Month with character’s strength and resilience on full display in striking portraits.
All six characters featured are currently impacting the Marvel mythos in ongoing series, limited series, upcoming launches, and more! Here’s the lineup of heroes highlight and the comics where you can currently find their stories:
- Rachel Summers, aka Askani, the daughter of Jean Grey and Scott Summers from an alternate future, longtime Phoenix host, and overall mutant powerhouse, is currently fighting alongside Captain Britain in the pages of BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN!
- Aaron Fischer, aka the Captain America of the Railways, debuted in 2021’s UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA as a protector of fellow runaways, and after recent appearances in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, he’ll star in his own upcoming Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic!
- Black Cat, Marvel’s greatest thief and one of Spider-Man’s fiercest allies, fans can catch Felicia Hardy clawing her way through villains and committing legendary heists in her latest series, MARY JANE & BLACK CAT, and in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!
- Fang, aka Daken, son of Wolverine, former X-Men villain, and one of mutantkind’s deadliest warriors, has served Krakoa bravely in team books like X-FACTOR and MARAUDERS and this summer, he’ll be on the frontlines of FALL OF X in an all-new ALPHA FLIGHT series!
- Escapade, the breakout mutant hero from last year’s MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, is currently learning how to use her one-of-a-kind powers and proving herself amongst the brightest heroes of the X-Men’s next generation in the limited series NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION!
- Web-Weaver, the most fabulous hero in the Spider-Verse, slayed the runway and super villains alike in last year’s EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE and after recent appearances in SPIDER-MAN, will headline his next solo adventure in next month’s MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE!
"The category is PRIDE! It was so fun to make these three covers. My idea was to put the characters in a Ballroom setting, living the best moment of their lives to remind ourselves to do the same. We’re beautiful the way we are and we deserve to shine and be happy,” Werneck said. “I'm so thrilled to be part of Marvel’s Pride celebration for a second year, this means a lot to me! I really hope fans enjoy these covers as much as I enjoyed making them!”
"I love comics, and it's always exciting when I get to draw these characters, but it becomes an honor when it's for my community of Queer comic fans,” Talaski said. “What makes getting to draw Aaron, Rachel and Daken special is that they're all LGBTQIA+ characters from across 40 years of comics so it feels like I get to make something, not just for longtime fans, but for new ones as well."
On Sale 6/7
IMMORTAL X-MEN #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI
X-MEN #23 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 6/14
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI
X-MEN RED #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI
On Sale 6/21
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and pick up all of this year’s MARVEL PRIDE VARIANT COVERS this June. And don’t miss out on enjoying an extraordinary collection of LGBTQIA+ stories written and drawn by LGBTQIA+ creators in a new installment of MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE on June 14!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!