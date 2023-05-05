Marvel's LGBTQIA+ Legacy and Future Takes Center Stage in This Year's Pride Month Variant Covers

Pride Month is rapidly approaching and Marvel Comics is excited to reveal all of this year’s stunning PRIDE VARIANT COVERS! Yesterday, fans got to see LGBTQIA+ characters from the galaxy far, far away in all-new STAR WARS PRIDE VARIANT COVERS, and now it’s time to see some of Marvel’s most beloved LGBTQIA+ stars in six stunning PRIDE VARIANT COVERS by two superstar talents, Lucas Werneck and David Talaski!

Celebrating Pride all month long, these variant covers will grace comic stands each week of June with incredible depictions of LGBTQIA+ heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe including longtime icons, rising stars, fan-favorites, and recent breakout characters.

While Werneck captures the joy of Pride Month with characters paying tribute to Ballroom culture and gay nightlife, Talaski showcases the power of Pride Month with character’s strength and resilience on full display in striking portraits.

All six characters featured are currently impacting the Marvel mythos in ongoing series, limited series, upcoming launches, and more! Here’s the lineup of heroes highlight and the comics where you can currently find their stories:

"The category is PRIDE! It was so fun to make these three covers. My idea was to put the characters in a Ballroom setting, living the best moment of their lives to remind ourselves to do the same. We’re beautiful the way we are and we deserve to shine and be happy,” Werneck said. “I'm so thrilled to be part of Marvel’s Pride celebration for a second year, this means a lot to me! I really hope fans enjoy these covers as much as I enjoyed making them!”

"I love comics, and it's always exciting when I get to draw these characters, but it becomes an honor when it's for my community of Queer comic fans,” Talaski said. “What makes getting to draw Aaron, Rachel and Daken special is that they're all LGBTQIA+ characters from across 40 years of comics so it feels like I get to make something, not just for longtime fans, but for new ones as well."