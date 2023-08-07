Comics
Published August 7, 2023

Marvel's Stormbreakers Soar Alongside Captain America in New Covers

Check out the September collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers that feature Captain America teaming up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe.

by Marvel

Next month kicks off a new era for Marvel's Sentinel of Liberty in CAPTAIN AMERICA #1!

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Stracyznski and superstar artist Jesús Saiz's CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 launches a saga that spans Steve Rogers' entire history as an evil that took root in his youth reemerges to threaten his future!

To celebrate the new launch, the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers have depicted Cap jumping into action alongside his fellow heroes in the latest monthly Stormbreakers variant cover program. Warming up for his new adventures with a wide range of heroes including Blade, Ironheart, Moon Knight, and more, these star-spangled team-ups will grace stands throughout September. 

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

VENOM #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

On Sale 9/6
BLACK PANTHER #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
MOON KNIGHT #27 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
on Sale 9/13
GHOST RIDER #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
INCREDIBLE HULK #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

on Sale 9/27
IMMORTAL THOR #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
BLADE #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

Check out all eight covers now and pick them up at your local comic shop this September!

Comics

The Super-Skrull, Explained

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

Comics

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Games

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

Culture & Lifestyle

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

In this article: Marvel's Stormbreakers, Black Panther (T'Challa), Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Venom (Eddie Brock), Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Thor (Thor Odinson), Iron Man (Tony Stark), Blade (Eric Brooks), Captain America (Steve Rogers)
1/
BLACK PANTHER #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

