Comics
Published September 7, 2023

Earth's Mightiest Heroes Assemble to Uplift, Inspire, and Unite in 'Marvel's Voices: Avengers' #1

This December, Captain America, Iron Man, Photon, and Ghost Rider star in a brand-new edition of the acclaimed 'Marvel's Voices' series.

by Marvel

The Marvel Universe has always strived to reflect the “world outside your window” with diverse and inclusive storytelling. Throughout the year, the breadth of those stories are highlighted in a special way in a variety of MARVEL’S VOICES one-shots, and later this December, MARVEL’S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 will arrive for the first time!

In addition to backup stories in some of Marvel’s most popular titles, the ongoing MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMICS on Marvel Unlimited, and the Marvel’s Voices podcast, the program has evolved this past year by inviting creators from across the industry to bring their unique perspectives and artistry to specific corners of the Marvel Universe. Following the success of MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER, MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, and MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN, alongside MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will get their MARVEL’S VOICES spotlight! 

For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we’re stronger together than apart! Now, join a team of Marvel's finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that tackle diverse ideologies, identities, and backgrounds through the lens of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! 

Here’s what’s in store:

MARVEL’S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 cover by Taurin Clarke

MARVEL’S VOICES: AVENGERS #1
Written by UTKARSH AMBUDKAR, ROBBIE THOMPSON, JASON CONCEPCION & JUSTINA IRELAND
Art by TADAM GYADU, SID KOTIAN, MOISÉS HIDALGO & KAREN DARBOE
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
Variant Cover by ETHAN YOUNG
On Sale 12/6

Check out this year’s headlining heroes across all three covers and don't miss the latest anthology in the MARVEL'S VOICES series when MARVEL’S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 hits stands in December.

