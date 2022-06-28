'Marvel's Voices': Jasmine Estrada Found Solace in Viv Vision's Journey

I grew up in a world still trying to wrap its brain around the concept of gender fluidity and what it meant to be transgender. At the time, almost every depiction of a transgender person served as a punchline.

Comics were a way for me to escape reality and experience someone else’s joys and struggles for a change. And for someone who struggled with identity issues, I found myself reading A LOT. Without understanding why, I gravitated to the women of Marvel—She-Hulk, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch…I could see myself in these heroes, despite the world telling me I couldn’t.

By the time I hit college, there were even more heroes I could relate to. Women like America Chavez, Anya Corazon, and Kamala Khan. But, it would be years before I found a character I could identify with so much, it helped me come to terms with the weight of the gender dysphoria that I’d carried for over 20 years.

In 2016, I packed up my entire life and moved halfway across the country to New York City. Despite being away from everything I knew as home, I had it all: the dream job, in the dream city, with a partner I was sure I would marry. But something still felt…off.

Around the same time, Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta had an on-going comic series called VISION (2015). In it, the titular synthezoid-Avenger moves to the suburbs and creates a family to better humanize himself including a set of twins, his son Vin and daughter Vivian.

I glommed onto Viv and her story almost immediately. She was a synthezoid, programmed to be a sixteen-year-old girl. She even had specific instructions on what to wear and how to behave. But, in her mind, she and her brother Vin were just normal teenagers. Viv was quickly confronted with the reality of her differences when she started high school. She was met with stares, questions, and whispers from her peers. It wasn’t lost on me that the other students, teachers and parents didn’t perceive her as a girl, but rather an android trying to “pass” as one.