The Young Avengers Reunite, a New Hero Steps Into the Spotlight, and More in This Year's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride'
Marvel Comics celebrates Pride Month with 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1
This June, Marvel Comics is celebrating the LGBTQI+ community with a new giant-sized one-shot!
Honoring PRIDE MONTH, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE returns for its second annual grand showcase of LGBTQI+ characters and creators. The one-shot will once again feature an impressive lineup of LGBTQI+ writers and artists from across the publishing industry including both creative superstars and emerging new talents. MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE will give creators and fans alike an opportunity to explore and celebrate the wide range of identities and experiences of the LGBTQI+ community with uplifting and exciting adventures all set in the main Marvel Universe!
Marvel Comics is proud to highlight its commitment to LGBTQI+ representation with stories that spotlight existing stars AND introduce brand-new characters to the Marvel mythology. Ranging from poignant to action-packed, here are some of the tales that fans can look forward to, each one capturing the joy and promise of PRIDE MONTH!
- In last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio introduced the dreamy mutant hero SOMNUS, who now stars in the ongoing X-Men series MARAUDERS! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders continues this tradition with the debut of another new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won’t be the last you see of them. Stay tuned for more info!
- IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon’s complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time.
- Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the Marvel Universe’s real god of love – Hercules! Drawn by PATSY WALKER artist Brittney Williams!
- Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! Byrne will also depict the team in a vibrant variant cover that you can check out now!
- Comedy writer Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, the Eric Andre Show) brings her talents to Marvel with a story about the power of responsibility featuring the Marvel Universe’s favorite gay ginger, D-Man! She’s joined by Eisner-nominated artist Scott B. Henderson in his first work for Marvel!
- Television writer and podcaster Ira Madison III explores the legacy of Pride in his Marvel debut!
- CHAMPIONS scribe Danny Lore revisits the legacy of two characters long left in the closet in a tale of love and redemption!
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE
Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & more!
Cover by NICK ROBLES
Variant Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE
On Sale 6/15
And that’s only the beginning! Be there in June when this groundbreaking anthology series continues with another thrilling glimpse of the world outside your window in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1. And stay tuned later today for the reveal of this year’s Pride Month variant cover program.
Fans can also look forward to the MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE TPB. Hitting stands in May, the collection will include last year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE one-shot as well as powerful moments from throughout Marvel Comics history such as Northstar’s wedding, the debut of Aaron Fischer in UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA, and more.
