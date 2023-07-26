The Super-Skrull, Explained

IS SUPER-SKRULL A VILLAIN?

Although the Super-Skrull has evolved into a galactic leader, he initially established himself as one of the Fantastic Four’s most dangerous villains. Using the costumed alias “Invincible Man,” Kl’rt posed as Franklin Storm, the father of the Invisible Woman and Human Torch, as part of a Skrull plot that ultimately killed the elder Storm in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #32. After several subsequent encounters with the Fantastic Four, the Super-Skrull fought the Kree hero Captain Mar-Vell and took him captive with a few other Avengers during the Kree/Skrull War.

After joining Thanos in his search for the Cosmic Cube, the Super-Skrull fell under the mystic sway of the Iron Fist villain Master Khan. As part of a plot against Danny Rand and Luke Cage, the Super-Skrull posed as the terminally ill boy Bobby Wright and his counterpart Captain Hero. After the Skrull throneworld was destroyed by Galactus, the Super-Skrull worked with the Silver Surfer, who helped him restore the lost shape-shifting abilities of the other Skrulls. For his assorted victories and defeats, the Super-Skrull was alternately celebrated and shunned by various leaders and factions within the fractured Skrull Empire.

When Kl’rt learned that the son of Captain Mar-Vell and Skrull Princess Anelle was on Earth, he tried to bring the heir to the Skrull throne, Hulkling, into protective custody. But during that process, the Super-Skrull killed Hulking’s adoptive mother, Anelle’s former nursemaid, in YOUNG AVENGERS (2005) #9. When other members of the Skrull and Kree empires tried to force Hulkling to join them in space, the Super-Skrull posed as the Young Avenger and went with them while the real Hulkling remained on Earth.