May 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Elsewhere in the Spider-Verse, ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Wait…that can't be right. In SILK (2023) #1, Cindy will face old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will take her to the breaking point in a story by all-star writer Emily Kim and Marvel veteran Ig Guara!

Then, the past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #25 by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. Your heart isn't ready for this one...

Meanwhile, it's the beginning of the end in DAREDEVIL (2022) #11. The Hand has made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for years, but as Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto enter the crescendo of their critically acclaimed and chart-topping run, the villainous cadre of ninja may have finally gone too far, pushing Matt and every relationship he has to their breaking points.

Likewise, the penultimate issue of Kelly Thompson's CAPTAIN MARVEL run arrives in CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #49. Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, and the X-Men's mission to find Rogue and rescue Binary has technically been successful, and yet our heroes now find themselves in a worse position than ever, trapped at the mercy of a legion of Brood and a rogue Brood Empress. The Brood has now pushed Carol Danvers to her limit not once, but twice. What it unlocked the first time helped make Carol the Captain Marvel she is today. What has it unlocked this time? And will anyone—including Carol—survive it?

Additionally, Miracleman continues his search for Dickie Dauntless, A.K.A.. Young Miracleman, in MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE (2022) #5. As we learn more about Miracleman's forgotten past, we see that he could use all the help he can get. But will he accept it?

Traverse the Spider-Verse, see Daredevil at his breaking point, witness Captain Marvel's last stand against the Brood, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

