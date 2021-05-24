May 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
From the finale of 'Black Panther' to the opening of 'Reptil'—and so much more!
In the name of Irving Forbush, intensify your involvement with these incoming issues!
Now, maybe you won't believe us when we tell you, True Believers, but this is one heckuva week when it comes to new Marvel mags. Only one way to find out if we're fibbin' or not—head to your local comic shop this Wednesday!
Beta Ray Bill returns for a new adventure, Natasha Romanoff tests the limits in a new BLACK WIDOW, Humberto Lopez makes his solo debut in REPTIL, a CLONE SAGA speeds up for Miles Morales, the merry mutants close a chapter in X-MEN #20, plus four—yes, four—new HEROES REBORN entries for your ever-lovin' enjoyment! And, of course, the close of a landmark BLACK PANTHER series with issue #25! Mighty Marvel Marches On!
From fresh floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- ALIEN #3
- BETA RAY BILL #3
- BLACK PANTHER #25
- BLACK WIDOW #7
- HEROES REBORN #4
- HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1
- HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1
- HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5
- THE MARVELS #2
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26
- NEW MUTANTS #18
- REPTIL #1
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10
- X-MEN #20
New Collections
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 12: SHATTERED WEB
- CHAMPIONS VOL. 1: OUTLAWED
- DAWN OF X VOL. 16
- IRON MAN BY MIKE GRELL: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- MARVEL
- MARVEL-VERSE: SHANG-CHI
- EMMA FROST VOL. 2: MIND GAMES
- EMMA FROST VOL. 3: BLOOM
- MARVEL KNIGHTS 2099
- POWERLESS
Marvel Unlimited
- BLACK KNIGHT 1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- BLACK WIDOW 5
- CABLE 8
- CAPTAIN AMERICA 27
- CHAMPIONS 4
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 11
- IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE 1
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 2
- IRON MAN 6
- KING IN BLACK 4
- KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES 2
- M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES 3
- MARAUDERS 18
- MARVEL 5
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 23
- SPIDER-WOMAN 9
- THOR 12
- X-MEN LEGENDS 1
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds