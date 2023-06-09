Meet Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man: India

Spider-Man India’s Origin

Created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, Pavitr Prabhakar debuted in SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2004) #1. Like Parker, Prabhakar grew up under the care of his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim. Despite living in poverty, Prabhakar’s intelligence earned him a scholarship that—with additional support from his family—allowed him to attend an illustrious school in Mumbai.

Although he met Meera Jain—his version of Mary Jane Watson—at the school, Prabhakar’s time at the institution was rocky, and his peers bullied him due to his lack of wealth. One day, while fleeing those bullies, Prabhakar encountered a mysterious yogi that gave him his powers. These powers are pretty much identical to those of Earth-616’s Spider-Man and include enhanced strength and the ability to sense danger.

Still, a Spider-Man isn’t a real Spider-Man without at least some tragedy. This time around, Prabhakar refused to help a woman being mugged. This led his Uncle Bhim to intervene and—like so many of Spider-Man’s parental figures before him—he died as a result. In the end, Prabhakar learned that with his great power comes great responsibility.

Following Uncle Bhim’s death, Prabhakar took on a crime boss named Nalin Oberoi, an analog to Earth-616’s Norman Osborn, when the villain used an amulet to transform himself into a demon with the intention of facilitating an invasion of Earth. The new Spider-Man was also, around this time, forced to take on alternate versions of Doctor Octopus and a Venom-like symbiote.