Miles Morales & Carnage's Most Brutal Fights So Far

Because of their mutual connection to Peter Parker, Miles Morales and serial killer Cletus Kasady, AKA Carnage, have long circled each other. However, in their recent history, the two have clashed more and more often. Acting as the helpful hero Spider-Man, Morales has fought alongside a number of veteran Super Heroes and web-slingers to fend off the Red Dread, even to the point of becoming possessed by it himself—but he has always made it through the maws of the beast, thanks to some help from his friends.

Now, in the MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN/CARNAGE crossover CARNAGE REIGNS, Morales finds himself going up against Kasady—one of the strongest foes he's ever faced—on his own. With Carnage's Extrembiote putting him in top form and Spider-Man already laid low by Rabble's attack on his family, Morales must rise to the challenge to keep New York City safe. But before his most brutal struggle yet, let's take a look at Morales' past battles with Carnage.