Comics
Published July 22, 2021

Read the Opening Pages of 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual' #1

Join Saladin Ahmed and Luca Maresca for a new entry of 'Infinite Destinies'!

by Marvel

Arriving at your local comic shop on August 18...

Miles Morales is investigating a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn when he runs into Ms. Marvel's friend and ally Amulet. Together, they connect the monsters to a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them? And why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too? 

Find out by reading MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 cover by Kim Jacinto and Felipe Sobreiro
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 cover by Kim Jacinto and Felipe Sobreiro

Written by Saladin Ahmed with art by Luca Maresca, colors by Fernando Sifuentes of Protobunker, and letters by VC's Cory Petit, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 also features Jed MacKay and Juan Ferreyra's "Infinite Fury"! Read part 6 (of 8!) of the ongoing tale right alongside the main Miles mag!

Look inside the ish with a special preview in the gallery below, then pre-order with your LCS before reading the story in full on August 18!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

1/
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 art by Luca Maresca, colors by Fernando Sifuentes of Protobunker, and letters by VC's Cory Petit

