Comics
Published June 22, 2022

Superstar Writers and Artists Join Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham to Celebrate Miracleman's 40th Anniversary in 'Miracleman' #0

Marvel Comics celebrates Miracleman with a special one-shot this October.

by Marvel

Forty years ago, Miracleman’s modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it!

Now, as Marvel Comics prepares for a startling new era of the iconic hero, some of the industry’s greatest writers and artists will celebrate all things Kimota alongside Miracleman visionaries Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham in MIRACLEMAN #0!

The giant-sized one-shot will boast stories by Marvel superstars Jason Aaron and Mike Carey, legendary writer/artist Ty Templeton, acclaimed artist Ryan Stegman, and more! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham will deliver an exciting prelude to their upcoming new chapter of Miracleman. 

MIRACLEMAN #0 cover by Alan Davis

MIRACLEMAN #0
Written by NEIL GAIMAN, JASON AARON, MIKE CAREY, TY TEMPLETON & MORE! 
Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, RYAN STEGMAN, TY TEMPLETON & MORE! 
Cover by ALAN DAVIS 

Check out the cover by comics great Alan Davis below and stay tuned later this week for more Miracleman announcements! 

