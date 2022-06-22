Superstar Writers and Artists Join Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham to Celebrate Miracleman's 40th Anniversary in 'Miracleman' #0

Forty years ago, Miracleman’s modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it!

Now, as Marvel Comics prepares for a startling new era of the iconic hero, some of the industry’s greatest writers and artists will celebrate all things Kimota alongside Miracleman visionaries Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham in MIRACLEMAN #0!

The giant-sized one-shot will boast stories by Marvel superstars Jason Aaron and Mike Carey, legendary writer/artist Ty Templeton, acclaimed artist Ryan Stegman, and more! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham will deliver an exciting prelude to their upcoming new chapter of Miracleman.