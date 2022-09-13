Get Your First Look at Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's Grand Return in 'Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age' #1

MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Colored by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Lettered by TODD KLEIN

On Sale 10/19

A character with a tremendous legacy in the comic book industry, Miracleman’s modern era officially begin in 1982. Miracleman changed perceptions of what a comic could be with its dark and socially relevant interpretation of the Super Hero genre, which has led Time Magazine it as “a must-read for scholars of the genre, and of the comic book medium in general.”

Often hailed as one of the greatest comics of all time, Miracleman holds a significant place in many fan’s hearts, and his absence in the last decades have only made his impact more revered and treasured. Right now, check out an exclusive preview, featuring Buckinham’s breathtaking new artwork, and pick up MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN AND BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1 on October 19!

And if you want the full scope of Gaiman and Buckingham’s Miracleman, dive into the first part of their legendary run with MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB, also arriving next month!