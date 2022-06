Miracleman Uses His Incredible Powers Alongside Marvel Heroes in New Covers

On Sale 9/7

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #4 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MARK BAGLEY

MOON KNIGHT #15 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by DECLAN SHALVEY

WOLVERINE #25 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JOHN CASSADAY



On Sale 9/14

X-FORCE #32 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by PEACH MOMOKO



On Sale 9/21

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA



On Sale 9/28

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by BRIAN STELFREEZE

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by PEPE LARRAZ

X-MEN #15 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON



On Sale October

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by PATRICK GLEASON

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

AVENGERS #61 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS

BLACK PANTHER #10 TBD

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JAMIE McKELVIE

CARNAGE #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DAREDEVIL #4 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MARCO CHECCHETTO

FANTASTIC FOUR #48 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MARK BUCKINGHAM

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JIM CHEUNG

HULK #11 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by MAHMUD ASRAR

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by SARA PICHELLI

IRON MAN #24 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by KUBERT

SHE-HULK #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by JEN BARTEL

STRANGE #7 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by ALAN DAVIS

THOR #29 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by KAARE ANDREWS

VENOM #12 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN



On Sale November

GHOST RIDER #8 MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVER by BRYAN HITCH

The MIRACLEMAN VARIANT COVERS will be showcased on Marvel’s hottest ongoing series starting in September and continuing throughout the rest of the year. Check out the first batch of covers below and stay tuned for more exciting announcements about MIRACLEMAN in the coming months!

