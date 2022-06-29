Comics
Published June 29, 2022

Kamala and the X-Men Join Forces in ‘Ms. Marvel and Wolverine’ #1 First Look

In this first look at 'Ms. Marvel and Wolverine' #1, Kamala runs right into the X-Men when a mysterious threat lands in New York City.

by Meagan Damore

Ms. Marvel is about to have a surprise reunion with one of her favorite mutants. In MS. MARVEL & WOLERINE #1, Kamala will run right into her pal Wolverine and the X-Men when a mysterious threat lands in New York City. After all, mutantkind is going to have a bone to pick with whatever is compromising their Krakoan security/tech!

A special first look at Jody Houser and Zé Carlos’ MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1 shows Kamala looking up in awe at the Treehouse, the X-Men’s headquarters located near Central Park. Another page finds her swatting some insect-like robots with her embiggened hands, which draws the attention of Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Rogue. Cyclops then speaks with her as Jean and Rogue swing into action.

In another page, Kamala has an exchange with Wolverine, who detects a smell and then pops his claws before pointing out their unseen opponent. Finally, he lunges, his claws slicing through robots. Storm, Armor, and Ms. Marvel also join the fray as the robots circle back around for another attack.

See Ms. Marvel team up with Wolverine (again) in this special first look at MS. MARVEL AND WOLVERINE #1 below!

MS. MARVEL AND WOLERINE #1 artwork by Zé Carlos

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1
Written by JODY HOUSER 
Art by ZÉ CARLOS 
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 7/13

Will Ms. Marvel and the X-Men be able to withstand this tiny army? Find out in MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1, on sale July 13!

In this article: X-Men, Wolverine (James Howlett), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

