Kamala Khan and Bruno Carrelli's Friendship

Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan and Bruno Carrelli. They’ve been best friends since childhood. She’s the Super Hero nerd and he’s the science nerd—they gel together. And, they might have feelings for each other? Well, “might” is an understatement. Bruno and Kamala do, but things are a little (a lot) more confusing when one friend has a Super Hero alter ego.

We’ve compiled the most pivotal moments of Kamala and Bruno’s friendship in the comics. The good, the bad, and the complicated. It’s going to be a long and bumpy ride that you can catch up with on Marvel Unlimited.

FUTURE BFFS