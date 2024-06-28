Mystique Goes to Deadly Lengths to Protect What's Hers in New Solo Series

She’s the mutant murderess you never see coming! This October, Mystique headlines an all-new solo series set in the X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era!

Written and drawn by award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT, DEAD MAN LOGAN), MYSTIQUE will sift through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe for an unpredictable tale of action and espionage starring the world’s most mysterious mutant.

On Krakoa, Mystique reunited with her wife Destiny and forged new relationships with her children Rogue and Nightcrawler. Now that the mutant nation has fallen, Mystique’s vicious methods are required once more to protect mutants everywhere!

With a hit list as long as her rap sheet, Mystique’s actions catch the attention of Nick Fury, erupting in a deadly game of cat and mouse as the elusive shapeshifter infiltrates her way across the Marvel Universe. Complete with a new costume, Mystique’s new saga harkens back to her beloved early ‘00s spy series as she takes on a new and pivotal role in the current mutant landscape.

How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant terrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fears her.

"Mystique is hands down one of the most compelling characters to come from the Marvel Universe," Shalvey shared. "To have an opportunity to put my own stamp on such an iconic character and showcase her in a series of her own is a unique privilege."

"As a rabid X-fan since childhood, I’m having a blast channeling all my X-enthusiasm into writing and drawing this project," he continued. "In this series, Mystique is reeling from the fall of Krakoa. She’s a rogue element with no accountability putting a mysterious plan into action, ruthlessly destroying anything and anyone in her way."