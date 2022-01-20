Meet Tosin Oduye in Black Panther’s 200th Issue

On January 26, the third issue of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal’s highly-anticipated run on BLACK PANTHER will mark the character’s milestone 200th issue!

To celebrate, BLACK PANTHER #3 will be a giant-sized special with bonus stories celebrating the past and foreshadowing the future of the Black Panther. And, an all-new character debut that will change the world of Wakanda.