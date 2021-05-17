Wakanda’s Symbiote Invasion Begins, the Fantastic Four Is Down a Member, and Daredevil Falls to Knull

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories sooner, just three months after they’re in stores!

New this week on Marvel Unlimited: The battle for planet Earth heats up across New York, Wakanda, and the universe at large! Venom epic KING IN BLACK continues weekly across key series and storylines, pulling in everyone from Marvel’s First Family to the intergalactic mutants of S.W.O.R.D. Unfortunately, a final salvo does not seem close at hand. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts, superhuman ne'er-do-wells and self-serving mercenaries, infiltrate the Ravencroft Institute to get to the center of Knull’s plot. But what lies in wait is even scarier than the God of Symbiotes himself...

Recap this week’s KING IN BLACK issues below, and see what other digital comics are new to MU this week:

NEW ON MAY 17

Symbiotes invade the unconquerable country of Wakanda! T’Challa’s most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull’s making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor, and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark—invaded by Knull’s massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king… and the yearnings of his heart.