Comics
Published May 2, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This May

Spider-Man gets a monstrous makeover, an all-new Iron Fist channels his chi, and Ghost Rider: Johnny Blaze faces his demons.

by Robyn Belt

This May—Peter Parker is transformed into a spider-human beast in SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN! Ghost Rider: Johnny Blaze may have the “perfect” life but is still chasing monsters in an all-new GHOST RIDER series. A mysterious newcomer (in a familiar mask) defends the planet’s largest cities from demons in IRON FIST, and DEVIL’S REIGN continues to take hold over New York’s heroes while employing its greatest villains! Plus, Sabretooth’s fate in the pit of Krakoa revealed at last, Carnage is forever in a killer one-shot celebration, and Maya Lopez’s life threatens to unravel in the grand finale to PHOENIX SONG: ECHO!

Cover to Iron Fist (2022) #1.
IRON FIST (2022) #1

Grab the full list of new series and titles here!

NEW ON MAY 2

NEW ON MAY 9

NEW ON MAY 16

NEW ON MAY 23

NEW ON MAY 30

Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited. This amazing service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.

New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways through characters, events, plus recommended starting points and storylines!

