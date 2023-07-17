Polaris Unravels a Murder Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc
And this mission forces the veteran X-Man to come to grips with her own dark past…
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the Infinity Comics lineup: In “Control,” a new four-part story arc kicking off in X-MEN UNLIMITED #96, Lorna Dane, AKA Polaris, resurrects a past she wish would stay dead.
[RELATED: The X-Men Are Now Unlimited]
Magneto, Shadow King, Zaladane, Mesmero… and the list goes on. Throughout many points in her comic book history, Polaris has been a victim of mind control—and those experiences have not only shaped her powers of magnetism, but her reputation too. Now, ahead of a meeting with an old colleague, Lorna revisits some of her darkest chapters. That also means she’s pulled back into a murder mystery that connects to the time she spent in New Mexico all those years ago… Maybe that’s why Lorna is suddenly experiencing bloody, unexplainable flashbacks?
Grab a preview of the first part of the “Control” arc in X-MEN UNLIMITED #96 by Alex Segura, Alberto Alburquerque, and Pete Pantazis. New chapters of the story will drop each Monday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
