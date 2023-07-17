Polaris Unravels a Murder Mystery in a New ‘X-Men Unlimited’ Arc

Magneto, Shadow King, Zaladane, Mesmero… and the list goes on. Throughout many points in her comic book history, Polaris has been a victim of mind control—and those experiences have not only shaped her powers of magnetism, but her reputation too. Now, ahead of a meeting with an old colleague, Lorna revisits some of her darkest chapters. That also means she’s pulled back into a murder mystery that connects to the time she spent in New Mexico all those years ago… Maybe that’s why Lorna is suddenly experiencing bloody, unexplainable flashbacks?

